Train operator serving Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough wins punctuality awards

East Midlands Trains (EMT) has scooped a ‘Golden Whistle’ for the punctuality of its long distance trains for the third year running.

EMT was a winner at the annual awards ceremony hosted by Modern Railways and the Institute of Railway Operators to recognise excellence in railway operations.

The train operator, which is part of the Stagecoach Group, also won the top award for best punctuality for its regional services for the first time.

Punctuality statistics for long distance train operators are normally measured by the Public Performance Monitor (PPM) on arrivals within 10 minutes of their scheduled time, however train operators are also now measuring and publishing exact, right-time arrivals.

For the year up to December 10, 2017, East Midlands Trains ran 93.3 per cent of its regional services to PPM and 78.8 per cent right-time.

The regional routes include services between Derby to Matlock, Nottingham to Skegness and Derby to Crewe.

On the long distance route to London, East Midlands Trains ran 92.3 per cent of trains to PPM and 62.6 per cent right time, marking some of the best ever performance.

EMT has maintained the record of best performing long distance train operator in the country for more than eight years.

Ian Smith, operations director for EMT, said: “It’s a real honour to have won the Golden Whistle for best long distance train operator for the third year running.

“We’re also pleased to have been recognised for the improvements on our regional services for the first time at these awards.

“We know that our customers expect reliable trains, day in day out, and our partnership railway approach with Network Rail means that we both strive to deliver the best and most punctual service we can right across our network.

“There’s always more we can do to improve further, however these two awards really acknowledge the hard work of teams right across East Midlands Trains.”

The Golden Whistle Awards, now in their ninth year, recognise the work of the best performing passenger and freight operators and Network Rail Routes as well as those individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile.