TRAFFIC: Shed load of bricks causes delays on A45 between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes

Traffic has been stopped on a section of the A45 after a lorry shed its load.

A section of the road between Wellingborough and Rushden Lakes has been closed while the area is cleared.

A tweet from Highways England said: “Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #A45 eastbound between the #A5001 (east) and the #A5001 (west) while we clear up a shed load of bricks.”

One motorist caught up in the delays has urged drivers to avoid the area as traffic is at a standstill.

However, a police officer at the scene tweeted to say it is hoped the road will be open again soon.

The tweet said: “#A45 eastbound prior to @RushdenLakesSC shut due to lorry shedding its load of rubble.

“Cleared what we could until @RushdenLakesSC road sweeper came to help!

“Will be open shortly.

“Thank you for your patience.”