TRAFFIC: Roadworks between Stanwick and Raunds start next week

Essential maintenance and resurfacing work on the A45 between Stanwick and Raunds starts next week.

The work being carried out by Highways England on the A45 eastbound and westbound from Stanwick to the Raunds roundabout will take place from Monday (March 5) to Friday, March 9.

A letter sent out by Highways England about the work states: “The works involve road resurfacing between Stanwick and Raunds roundabout, footway resurfacing, layby patching, vegetation clearance between Stanwick and Chowns Mill roundabout and other routine maintenance activities.

“This work is necessary as sections of the existing carriageway have reached the end of their serviceable life.”

To reduce the inconvenience and disruption to drivers, and maintain a safe environment for the workforce and customers, a number of overnight closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am at various times throughout the works.

These include the A45 eastbound from Chowns Mill roundabout to Stanwick roundabout, A45 westbound from Stanwick roundabout to Chowns Mill roundabout as well as the A45 east and westbound between Stanwick roundabout and Raunds roundabout.

Signs will be in place to advise drivers on the diversion routes during any necessary closures.

Restrictions for cyclists and pedestrians will also be required at times.

However, the planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

And the letter went on to say: “We will do our very best to complete the work as quickly as possible, keeping disturbances and noise to a minimum.”

Anyone who has questions about the work can contact the Highways England customer contact line on 0300 1235000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk and mark it for the attention of East Midlands Asset Delivery.