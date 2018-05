One lane on the A45 is closed and causing delays to eastbound traffic.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on the A45 eastbound. The lane is closed between the Great Billing Interchange (A5076) and B573 near, Earls Barton.

Northamptonshire Police said they were in attendance along with an ambulance and a fire crew, though no injuries have been yet been reported.

The accident was first reported at 2.30pm.