TRAFFIC: Delays likely during closure on Wellingborough road

Drivers will have to find alternative routes while a section of this road is closed.

A section of Westfield Road in Wellingborough is set to be closed for three weeks.

The 24-hour closure will be place between College Street and St Barnabas Street from April 30.

It is to allow for Brennan Building and Civil Engineering Ltd to install a sewer connection.

Signs have gone up on the road advising drivers of the forthcoming closure.

And a diversion route will be in place during the work, taking motorists along Brickhill Road, Lea Way, Northampton Road and then back onto Westfield Road.

Details of the 2.4km diversion, which it is advised should take five minutes, have been published on the county council’s website on its roadworks page.

The roadworks page says delays are likely during the closure.