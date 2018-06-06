TRAFFIC: Delays after lorry sheds its load on A45 near Rushden Lakes

Police were called at 7.45am today
Drivers faced delays on the A45 near Rushden Lakes while a shed load of rubble was cleared from the road.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway at about 7.45am today (Wednesday) after reports of a spillage.

A traffic alert from the AA said: “Road blocked and stationary traffic due to shed load of rubble on A45 Northampton Road eastbound at A5001 Crown Way.

“Police are currently holding all traffic whilst they clear up a shed load of rubble.

“Affecting traffic between Wellingborough and Rushden.”