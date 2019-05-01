Works planned for busy Kettering road

A busy Kettering road could face some disruption for a week.

Northamptonshire County Council workers will partially close a lane in Rockingham Road, in the stretch near Kingsley Avenue, from May 13 to May 19.

The works, which will see traffic safety warning signs installed, will also see speed restrictions and traffic management in place.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “The installation of traffic safety warning signs will take place on Rockingham Road from May 13 to May 19.

“Works are taking place along road verges which will minimise disruption.

“There will be a partial lane closure in place along with traffic management and speed restrictions for the duration of works.”

In recent months roadworks in Rockingham Road have caused chaos at rush hour.

In February temporary traffic lights saw queues as far back as the A43 link road.