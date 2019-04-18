U-turn over Wellingborough road bridge

A replacement road bridge WILL be built at a Wellingborough trading estate after all.

The Irthlingborough Road bridge linking the town to the Leyland Trading Estate and on to Irthlingborough was demolished in October as part of Network Rail’s electrification programme.

Local businesses were intitally told the bridge would re-open this month (April), but then were told it would not open again at all.

Two MPs even got involved and wrote to the Transport Secretary about the issue.

Now Network Rail says following a review a “like-for-like” structure will be built.

Route managing director for Network Rail Rob McIntosh said: “Network Rail has recently completed a review of the programme for work to Irthlingborough Road bridge.

“Following this review and discussions with Northamptonshire County Council, Network Rail has decided that a like-for-like structure will be reconstructed to replace the one which was demolished in late 2018.

“This bridge will be built in the same location, but will be rebuilt at a raised height to allow for the safe passage of high-voltage overhead line equipment which needs to be installed to allow the railway from Bedford to Kettering and Corby to be electrified.

“We are currently working on a programme for this project and work to reconstruct the bridge will begin as soon as possible.

“While we remain supportive of Route 2, as part of the Stanton Cross development, it is now clear that its completion will take longer than anticipated and cause a period of prolonged inconvenience for the community.

“We would like to thank residents and businesses for their feedback and apologise for the disruption caused by this work.”