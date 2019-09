Two men were hurt after a BMW was involved in a crash in Corby.

Police were called just before 8.45am yesterday (Thursday) to a report of a single vehicle collision in Princewood Road involving a black BMW car.

A police spokesman said: “Two men suffered injuries not believed to be serious, with the ambulance service in attendance.

“A third man who left the scene was identified and later presented at a police office to speak to officers.

“No arrests were made.”

The road was reopened by 10.40am.