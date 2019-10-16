Traffic lights not working in Kettering on busy main road

Drivers are being warned to be aware of traffic lights not working on a busy main road in Kettering.

A pedestrian posted in a community group on Facebook and said: "DRIVERS BE AWARE. I’ve just walked along London Road and have noticed all the traffic lights are not working at the top of Bowling Green Road & St Mary’s Road."

Bowling Green Road and St Mary's Road both join the busy London Road, a main route through town.

Other drivers said the lights had not been working earlier this morning at around 7.45am.