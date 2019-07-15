Severe delays on the M1 north of Northampton after van overturns

Highways England have warned drivers of long delays on the M1 near Northampton with tailbacks stretching back four miles or more.

At 5pm, Highways England tweeted: "INCIDENT : #M1 Southbound #J18 to #J16 near #Northampton all lanes are currently blocked due to a police incident. We hope to have lane 4 running again soon however there will be some delays for some time. Updates to follow.

Image: Highways England

Image: Highways England

"There are long delays on approach to this incident, approx. 4 miles of congestion and building. Please plan ahead of your journey this evening."

The AA was reporting that it was a "rolled over van".

There was no further information relating to the nature of the accident nor any injuries to those involved.