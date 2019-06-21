Part of Wellingborough Swansgate car park sealed off

The Swansgate multi-storey car park in Wellingborough is partly sealed-off following a fire.

Wellingborough Council owns the car park in Commercial Way which serves the town centre and the Swansgate shopping centre.

The authority’s partner firm Wellingborough Norse attended the car park last night after being informed of a vehicle fire.

A statement said: “The area in the car park has been sectioned off to ensure public safety and colleagues are working to remove the vehicle and carry out any essential repair work. Following this, the site will be cleaned and made safe before being reopened.

“The car park remains open, however, the public are requested not to enter the area sectioned off for the incident.”