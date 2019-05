Motorists using the A14 westbound will be diverted on Sunday night (June 2) to allow overnight roadworks to take place.

The Highways Agency will be carrying out the works on the A14 westbound, between junctions two (A508 Maidwell/Kelmarsh) and one (Welford).

The road will be closed from 9pm to 5am on Monday and a diversion route will be in place.