Oakley Road to close overnight from NEXT MONDAY

A route between Corby and Rushton is to close overnight for four nights.

Oakley Road between the Beefeater Roundabout in Corby and Rushton will be blocked every night from Monday (June 3) to Thursday (June 7) between 8pm and 6am.

It may affect shift workers travelling from Rothwell and the surrounding area to Corby.

The road is closed so that Northamptonshire County Council can do roadworks and add kerbing.

A diversion will be in place along Station Road to the Barford Bridge roundabout and along the A6003.