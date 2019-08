A motorbike rider was taken by air ambulance to hospital with a suspected broken leg after an accident in Kettering this afternoon.

Members of the emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Deeble Road and St Anthony’s Road, Kettering, between the motorcycle and a Toyota Rav at about 2pm this afternoon (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: "The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg."