MORE train misery as another Do Not Travel warning is issued to Corby, Wellingborough, Kettering, and Market Harborough

Rail trippers are being warned not to use the entire East Midlands Trains network for a second day.

The rail company, which runs services between London St Pancras and Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Market Harborough has this morning (Friday, July 26) again told passengers not to travel following 24-hours of severe disruption.

And there is NO estimate for when the line will fully reopen.

Many passengers were left stranded overnight following yesterday’s issues caused by the heatwave and the collapse of overhead power lines.

EMT said it could not guarantee tickets would be valid for travel on other networks because they were ‘having their own issues.’

Today they have an emergency timetable running but say that passengers should not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

A statement issued at 4.45am today said: “We strongly urge you. It to travel on the London St Pancras / Nottingham / Sheffield route on Friday, July 26.

”There is damage to the overhead electric wires at Belsize tunnel.

”Network Rail are on site trying to repair the extensive damage. Whilst this work is ongoing a reduced timetable will be operated.

”There is currently no estimate for when all lines between London St Pancras and Luton will reopen and a full service can be operated.”

All tickets from yesterday are valid for travel today but passengers are strongly advised to check timetables before embarking on their journeys.

Live timetables and more information are available here.