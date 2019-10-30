Main road to close between Northampton and Kettering over the weekend as bypass works continue

A road closure will take place on the A43 north of Northampton this weekend as part of work on the ongoing Moulton Bypass project.

New drainage pipe work and service ducts are being installed across both the existing A43 carriageway and the junction of Thorpeville with the A43.

This work cannot be undertaken safely while the road is open to traffic.

The closure will take place on the A43 between Round Spinney Roundabout and Moulton Roundabout.

The road will be closed from Midnight on Friday, November 1 until 6am on Monday, November 4.

A contingency closure is also planned for the following weekend if works over-run on this weekend.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for highways and place, said: “This is a major roads project for the county council and an important link in improving the connection between Northampton and Kettering.

“It will also help in reducing traffic congestion in the village of Moulton.

“Due to the nature of these works there may be some noise and disturbance during the weekend.

"We will undertake necessary measures to reduce this to a minimum wherever possible.

“We apologise in advance for the inconvenience of these works.”

