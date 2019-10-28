Disruption to trains because of work at Kettering and Wellingborough stations

Rail passengers are being urged to check their travel plans due to service changes and disruptions as major works are carried out.

Upgrades to the Midland Main Line mean the railways between Market Harborough and Bedford and Corby and Bedford will be closed on the weekends of November 2 and 3 and November 16 and 17.

A coach replacement service will be running and passengers are urged to allow more time for their journeys and check National Rail Enquiries or East Midlands Railway.

No trains will run between these destinations on the first weekend while the Broham Road bridge in Bedford is demolished before it is rebuilt at a higher height to allow overhead lines to pass underneath.

On the second weekend, the platforms in Kettering and Wellingborough will be extended to allow newer and longer trains to stop there.

Network Rail will also be renewing track at and around Wellingborough station. There will also be cranes in Bedford to remove soil from the demolition.

A total of 12 bridges are being upgraded as part of the work to the Midland Main Line and Bromham Road bridge is the last one to be demolished.

The project has had a budget of £1.5bn.

Gavin Cook, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: "This stage of work is absolutely vital to keep the upgrade progressing well and, unfortunately, it isn’t possible to do this work without impacting on train services."

Julian Edwards, managing director for East Midlands Railway, said: "As we approach the weekends of 2-3 and 16-17 November, we are advising passengers to plan ahead and check before they travel.

"Replacement coaches are in place between Market Harborough and Bedford and between Corby and Kettering.

"Trains will only run from Sheffield/Nottingham to Market Harborough and Bedford to London St Pancras, meaning your journey may takj longer than usual."