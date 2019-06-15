Corby landslip: round-the-clock effort sees trains running again

A train line has reopened tonight 24 hours after stranded passengers were rescued from trapped trains.

The line just south of Corby tunnel was blocked by a landslip of mud and silt following heavy rain on Thursday.

But this evening (Friday, June 14) Network Rail said that trains were now able to run again after dozens of engineers put in a mammoth round-the-clock effort to clear 40 tonnes of debris.

A statement said: “The railway between Corby, Oakham and Melton Mowbray has now reopened with train services able to run on the line once more.

“On Thursday a landslip and flooding meant the line had to be closed with no trains able to use that stretch of the railway. Network Rail engineers have worked round the clock to remove 40tonnes of material from line and reopen the railway.

“Whilst the line was closed, train services ran on diversionary routes. Network Rail and East Midlands Trains would like to thank all those who were impacted by this incident for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused.”