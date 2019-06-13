Corby landslip: pictures from the scene A train is still stranded in Corby after a landslide on the tracks close to Stephenson Way blocked its route. Here are all the images from the scene tonight. 1. Corby landslip Rail workers assess the damage on the tracks jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Corby landslip Rescue number one: passengers are taken on to a rescue train which later gets stuck in a tunnel Will Hargrave jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Corby landslip A rescue train arrives to collect stranded passengers Will Hargrave jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Corby landslip Pen Green Balancing Lakes have been flooding for weeks jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4