Network Rail contractors try to dig out the train

Corby landslip: pictures from the scene

A train is still stranded in Corby after a landslide on the tracks close to Stephenson Way blocked its route.

Here are all the images from the scene tonight.

Rail workers assess the damage on the tracks

Rescue number one: passengers are taken on to a rescue train which later gets stuck in a tunnel

A rescue train arrives to collect stranded passengers

Pen Green Balancing Lakes have been flooding for weeks

