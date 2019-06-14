Corby landslip: How passengers can be reunited with their luggage

Train passengers caught up in last night's railway evacuation are being offered guidance on how to get their luggage returned.

A train was left stuck in the mud close to Stephenson Way in Corby at about 4pm yesterday.

After a failed rescue attempt in the early evening, passengers were eventually driven away from the scene in buses after 10pm.

However, they were not allowed to take large items of luggage with them.

East Midlands Trains say that they are 'working hard' to reunite passengers with their luggage which is being held at Kettering railway station.

Everyone involved will be eligible for compensation. More details can be found here.

Meanwhile, Network Rail workers are still in the scene trying to free the stranded train. Rain is hampering their efforts.