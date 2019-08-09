Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough train users hit with ANOTHER ‘do not travel’ warning

Fed-up rail passengers have once again been told not to travel tonight on the East Midlands Trains network.

Trains are not currently (Friday, August 9) travelling between St Pancras and Northants because of a power outage between the capital and Bedford. It is connected to the National Grid failure currently affecting the whole of the south east.

There is currently a train full of passengers waiting at Kettering station but passengers on board are being advised not to travel.

Passengers are being told by the operator East Midlands Trains - due to be replaced by Abellio at the end of this month - not to travel at all tonight and instead to use their tickets tomorrow.

Passengers were hit with a separate ‘do not travel’ warning just two weeks ago after power lines came down on the hottest day of the year.

A rail replacement bus service is beginning between Corby and Kettering from now (6.30pm).

A notice on the EMT website says: “There has been a failure of the electricity supply between London St Pancras and Bedford.

”This is affecting passengers on our St Pancras / Sheffield / Nottingham route.

”This power failure is affecting all train operating companies in and around London and is causing severe disruption across the rail network.

“We currently have no estimate for our services to return to normal.”

The company says it is trying to source buses to run a service between Wellingborough and Northampton.

