A509 set for closure near Isham

Motorists have been warned that a stretch of the A509 near Isham will close this week.

Part of the busy route linking Wellingborough and Kettering will shut for road repairs.

The road will be closed between Hill Side (near the Little Harrowden turn) and Finedon Station Road from 8pm on Friday, May 3.

It will re-open at 6am on Saturday, May 4, with further works planned for August.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “The A509 Kettering Road, Isham, will be closed overnight from 8pm on May 3 to 6am on May 4 with a diversion in place for road patching works, prior to further surface dressing taking place in August.”

The official diversion route takes those driving from Isham to Wellingborough up the A509 to Junction 9 of the A14.

The council says vehicles should join the A14 before exiting at Junction 8 and taking the A43 to the A45 junction, before taking the A45 to Wilby.

The diversion is in reverse for those travelling to Kettering from the south of Isham.