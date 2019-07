Motorists are facing major delays on the A14 this teatime after a lorry shed its load.

The incident happened on the Westbound slip road at junction seven, Kettering North this afternoon.

Traffic is now backed-up to junction nine, the A509 junction, and is affecting traffic trying to leave Tesco at Carina Way.

It is expected the incident will be clear between 6.45pm and 7pm this evening. Road users travelling westbound can leave the A14 at junction eight.