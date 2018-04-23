Trade union leader to speak at Corby event

The leader of trade union GMB will speak at an event in Corby this weekend.

Tim Roache, general secretary of the trade union, is coming to the town to speak at the annual Workers’ Memorial Day event organised by the GMB Northants Community branch on Saturday (April 28).

Gordon Glassford, branch secretary, said: “We are delighted that Tim is coming to speak to us on such an important day for trade unionists.

“The purpose behind Workers’ Memorial Day has always been to remember the dead and fight for the living and never has this been more vital than now, especially with Brexit looming and the threat to working conditions which have been protected by our membership of the EU.

Workers’ Memorial Day is commemorated throughout the world and is officially recognised by the UK Government.

In 2018 the theme for the day is unionised workplaces are safer workplaces and will focus the huge difference that unions make in preventing deaths in the workplace.

Other speakers include Beth Miller, prospective Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Corby, Nick MacWilliams from Justice for Columbia and county councillor Mick Scrimshaw.

The event will be held at the Steelworker statue in Corby town centre at 11am.

Mr Glassford added: “Anyone who is committed to better safety at work for working people and who wants to know more is welcome.”