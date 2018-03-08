TOWIE star 'Arg' visits Sixfields stadium ahead of Niamh's Next Step charity match

James 'Arg' Argent has paid a visit to Northampton today to raise awareness of an all-star charity football match.

Chris Curry set up the Wellingborough-based charity in 2013 following the death of his five-year-old daughter Niamh, who died after battling a rare type of child cancer called neuroblastoma.

Arg was pictured doing some keepy-uppys this morning at the Cobblers (March 8).

The match takes place on Sunday, April 15 and has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, who stage similar events across the country.

James Argent, popularly known as 'Arg', told the Chron: "I've chosen to take part because it's a great charity and obviously we are also raising awareness. It’s going to be a fun day out for all.

"It’s quite a way from Essex but I’ve come here in good spirits and I’ve taken the day off to do so. I believe it’s for a good cause - sometimes you have got to give back."

The Only Way Is Essex star will be playing up front and has been chosen to captain one of the teams.

Arg said he is looking forward to playing with his TOWIE co-stars, Dan Osborne and 'Gatsby' aka Liam Blackwell.

He added: "My game to goal ratio isn’t exactly the best - I think I’ve only scored about one goal in five years but I’m looking to up my tally in this match, and especially as I’m going to be captain in one of the sides."

Also taking part in the day is TV personality Katie Price and Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, who have been named as joint team managers.

They will go head-to-head with comedian Alan Carr and his father Graham, former Northampton Town manager, who will lead the opposition.

Who's playing?

The following players have confirmed their appearance at the game, subject to work commitments. This list may change, confirmed celebrities will be released closer to the fixture date:-



Calum Best (TV)

Dan Osborne (TV)

Dan Edgar (TOWIE)

Danny Boy Hatchard (Soap Star)

Dean Edwards (ITV Lorraine Chef)

Dean Gaffney (Soap Star)

Franky Fryer (Soccer AM)

Jake Wood (Soap Star)

James Argent (TOWIE)

James Hill (The Apprentice / Celebrity Big Brother)

Jamie O’Hara (ex-player / Celebrity Big Brother)

Jamie Reed (TOWIE)

Jeff Brazier (This Morning)

Jimmy Constable (911)

Lee Latchford Evans (Step)

Lee Ryan (Blue)

Liam Gatsby (TOWIE)

MC Harvey (So Solid Crew)

Sam Bailey (The X Factor)

Scott Robinson (5ive)

Shayne Ward (Soap Star)

Simon Webbe (Blue)

Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire/ Gangs of New York)

Stevi Ritchie (X Factor / Celebrity Big Brother)

Terry Alderton (Actor/Comedian)

Tubes (Soccer AM)

HOW TO GET TICKETS

To buy general match tickets please visit the shop at Sixfields Stadium or go online to book via ntfcdirect.com/matchtickets/



For the Dug Out seating area please contact the club on 01604 683734/5, email commercial@ntfc.co.uk or call Niamh’s Next Step on 01933 223907. Places are limited.



For hospitality and other sponsorship/match day experiences please contact the club on 01604 683734/5, email commercial@ntfc.co.uk or call Niamh’s Next Step on 01933 223907.