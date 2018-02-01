Tories resign en masse at Desborough Town Council

The Conservative group on Desborough Town Council has resigned en masse after claims of bullying and abuse.

Chairman Cllr Jane Pearce stood down before last month’s council meeting and her resignation was followed by Cllr Ray Brooks handing in his notice days later.

The Conservatives say Cllr Pearce and her family suffered abuse, bullying and harassment and have now all resigned in support of her.

A letter of resignation to the council’s clerk, seen by this newspaper, said Cllr Pearce had been hounded from office.

The letter said: “We deplore the unpleasantness, rudeness, abuse and bullying which Jane has endured and to which we, ourselves, have also been subject.

“At a time when more people should be affracted into public life and to serve in local government, especially previously under-represented groups such as women and young people, we are particularly sad and upset that a young woman of such talent as Jane, who has devoted countless hours of dedicated service to her home town, should effectively be hounded from office.

“Vigorous political debate over issues of substance conducted in a civil manner is one thing.

“But personal abuse, intimidation and threats is quite another.

“There is much local, legitimate public debate about the future direction that the town of Desborough should take.

“However, given the treatment of our much valued and respected colleague, we no longer feel that this can be conducted at the town council meetings, in an atmosphere of civil and civic respect, conducive to sensible debate and decisions.”

Those resigning are: Robin Cutsforth, June Derbyshire, Allan Matthews, Rebecca Marlow, James Putt, David Soans, Mike Tebbutt and Daniel Howes.

The resignations mean the only two councillors remaining are recently-elected Independents for Desborough leader Cllr Gil Holmes and Independent Cllr Eamon Gilbey.

It is not clear at this stage when any future elections will be held.