Top of the class! - Kettering school congratulates award winners

A young Kettering Buccleuch Academy pupil received a special honour at a national competition when she was named ‘Hero of the Year’.

Poppy Noble was appearing at the United Learning national ‘Best In Everyone’ Primary School Awards.

Jon Coles of United Learning presents winners Poppy Noble (left) and Cheryl Newman (right) with their awards

Poppy was nominated by her teachers at Buccleuch after overcoming personal challenges and showing an abundance of resilience on a daily basis.

The youngster was born with a condition which affects her muscles.

A spokesman for the school said: “However, Poppy refuses to let her condition prevent her from participating fully in school life. From learning to write to running around in the playground, Poppy constantly seeks to overcome the limitations created by her condition.”

Kettering Buccleuch Academy’s cover supervisor, Cheryl Newman, was also named Support Staff of the Year.

The spokesman added: “Cheryl was nominated for the award for always going above and beyond. As well as working with pupils, Cheryl is constantly looking for ways to support teachers – be this working with small groups of pupils, helping teachers prepare for lessons or putting up displays.”

The ceremony for the winners was held at the House of Lords on June 15.

Congratulating Poppy and Cheryl, Angela O’Neill, Head of Primary at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “Poppy’s enthusiasm for life is infectious and she is a ray of sunshine in our school. On a daily basis, Poppy challenges herself to meet the demands of the learning environment.

“Cheryl always goes above and beyond her role to get the very best from pupils.”