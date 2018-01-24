Top class entertainment promised at Wellingborough mayor’s fundraiser

The mayor and mayoress of Wellingborough, Cllr Paul Bell and his wife Carol, are inviting people to join them for the main fundraising event of their mayoral year.

Making A Song & Dance is being held at The Castle theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday, May 19.

It has been devised and produced by Jonathan Reynolds and the compere for the evening will be Cllr Tom Partridge-Underwood.

An evening of top class entertainment with music from the musicals, swing, pop and Motown has been promised.

Featuring some of the area’s top vocalists, along with dancers from The Kilburn School of Dance, it should be a memorable night of family entertainment.

The event is being held to raise money for the mayor’s charity, which this year is supporting Links Day Centre (Sunflowers) and Wellingborough Gateway Club.

Tickets are priced at £15 with £12.50 concessions available.

They are available by calling the box office on 01933 270007.