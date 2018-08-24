“Tom, we love you.” Touching tribute to tragic Corby murder victim

Volunteers at Corby’s homeless shelter have paid tribute to their friend who was murdered in the town this week.

Thomas Gravestock, 35, died at the hands of an unknown killer on the Lincoln Estate.

Mr Gravestock had previously used the services of Corby Nightlight whose volunteers, until earlier this year, ran a shelter on the Beanfield Estate as well as outreach services for people without a permanent home to call their own.

On their Facebook page, Corby Nightlight said: “Team Nightlight are absolutely devastated today to learn about the brutal death of one of our friends.

“Tom, we love you and will miss you terribly. Our family will never be complete again. Rest In Peace and please watch over us as we continue our work and strive to keep the rest of our homeless people safe.”

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder in Butterwick Walk. The police inquiry is ongoing.

Corby Nightlight is run by volunteers who are hoping to open a permanent shelter in Cannock Road, Corby, if they are granted planning permission.

