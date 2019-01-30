'Time for an upgrade' to Wellingborough skate park

Wellingborough's skate park is in need of a major upgrade.

That view is shared no doubt by riders and skaters, but also by borough councillors who have appealed to the public for help in securing extra money to revamp Bassett's Skate Park.

Wellingborough Council has committed section 106 funding, contributed by developers towards community and social infrastructure, to redevelop the skate park but more is required "to deliver a first-rate facility".

Ward councillor Valerie Anslow said: "My son, who is now 30 years old, used the skate park to perfect his skills when he was a young teenager, so I think it is time for an upgrade, with extended facilities for different ages and abilities.

"Skateboarding is a recognised sport and way to keep fit, and so this project will fit in well with the council's desire to improve the health and wellbeing of its residents."

The existing skate park is not fit for use in the current state and residents have to travel to use alternative better-equipped facilities.

A council spokeswoman said: "In previous years, residents have shown an interest in supporting the skate park. However, due to a lack of commitment were not successful in securing extra funding."

The council now wants residents to support the campaign in a bid to secure the extra money needed to transform the skate park.

Ward councillor Jonathan Ekins said: “We would like to spark conversations between youngsters that use the skate park and the council to begin the process of securing additional funding to better improve the facilities that are on offer at this time at Bassett’s Park.

"In order to be successful in our bid for grants we need to work with residents who use the facility to have their input in the redesign, and ensure that the skate park meets local needs.”

Bassett's Skate Park has been a hotspot for skateboarders, roller-bladers and BMX riders for more than a decade.

Leader of the council Martin Griffiths said: “We are committed to providing the local community with access to high-quality public facilities which encourage them to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

“We will work with the public to apply for additional funding to carry out much-needed improvements to Bassett’s Skate Park.

"I would encourage anyone who would like to see this facility improved to get in touch and find out more about how they can get involved.”