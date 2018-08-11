Tim takes on walking mission to help beat Parkinson’s

An East Northamptonshire man who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s two years ago is taking on a 60-mile walking challenge this month in aid of the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Tim Daber was diagnosed with Parkinson’s aged 58.

He has named his fundraiser, which will involve rambling around the north Norfolk coastline, the 60/60 challenge - a 60 mile walk during a period which also marks his 60th birthday.

When diagnosed in 2016, Tim was told that Parkinson’s was an incurable disease. It wasn’t until he heard a Professor of Neurology interviewed on the radio, however, that it registered with Tim that a cure for Parkinson’s could be found with the right targeted research. He said: “I was stunned as it had never for a moment occurred to me that a cure hadn’t been found due to a lack of funding. I knew immediately that I had to do something about it.”

Tim will be joined on the last day of his walk by best-selling author B A Paris, known for her crime-thriller novels Behind Closed Doors (2016), The Breakdown (2017) and Bring Me Back (2018). Having met Tim one day in Oundle, she was touched by his story and decided to lend her support to his fundraising mission to help find a cure for Parkinson’s.

Since launching his challenge in February, Tim has tirelessly arranged a series of additional events and fundraising initiatives.

The launch party saw funds raised by a successful raffle and auction, while a wine-tasting event, tennis club quiz night and the Oundle Classic Bike Rally are all planned to raise more funds and awareness for CPT. The Hunstanton Tennis Week, Britain’s biggest open tournament, has also agreed to adopt Tim’s walk for their charitable cause for this year, and Tim’s friend Keith has also provided an incredible £15,000 in match funding though his Runcorn based company, Axtec.

The historic Congham Hall, a stunning hotel in rural Norfolk set within 30 acres of parkland and gardens, will kindly host a reception after the walk to celebrate Tim’s incredible achievement, at which he will present his cheque to CPT.

CPT is hugely grateful to Tim for all his time and effort.

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO of CPT, said; “Fundraising is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal. We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our supporters - it’s as simple as that!”

To sponsor Tim, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tim-daber.