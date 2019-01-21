Thug threatened Northampton garage staff with a needle before robbing till of cash

Police investigating a robbery in Northampton have released CCTV pictures of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident 12 days ago.

A man entered a garage in Mill Lane, Dallington, at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, January 2, and threatened a staff member with a needle, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Police want to speak to this man about an incident that happened 12 days ago.

He then leaned over the counter and took cash from the till and ran off towards King's Heath.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may recognise the man pictured.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.