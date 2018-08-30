Throwback nightclub opens in Kettering

A nightclub specialising in music from previous generations has opened in Kettering.

Bertie’s prides itself on playing the best of northern soul, motown, ska and music from the 70s and 80s.

New Club: Kettering: cellar of THe Royal Hotel. New night club - Berties specialising in Ska, Motown and Northern Soul music.'Mark Roberts proprietor of the club'Tuesday, August 28th 2018 NNL-180828-191643009

It has opened underneath the town’s iconic Royal Hotel and owner Mark Roberts, 39, says their first weekend was a big success.

He said: “The feedback we had was amazing and Saturday was great.

“Everyone was saying we need something different in the town.

“There’s a lot of bars and clubs for young people but there’s a lot of older people who love music as well.”

The nightclub, which is for over 25s, is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9pm to 3am.

Local DJs have played the tracks so far but Mark hopes to have live bands in the near future.

He said: “People can come down and have a couple of drinks and a dance, it’s quite relaxed.

“Everyone is well behaved, there’s no aggro.”

Mark has had some pubs in London but has come back to Kettering, where he was born and bred.

He also runs the Talbot Inn in nearby Meadow Road with his partner Sam.

Bertie’s features artwork from Ziemowit Smagala, also known as Squidge, a local artist who brightened up a house blighted by tags and swear words with a tropical mural last year.

Entrance to the club is down West Street and into the Royal Hotel car park.