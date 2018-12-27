Three Northamptonshire business people named in UK’s 100 most inspiring leaders list

Three entrepreneurs from Northamptonshire have been named in the 2018 list of the UK’s most inspiring leaders.

The three directors from two Northamptonshire heavyweight companies have made their appearance in the 2018 'faces of a vibrant economy' list.

Simon Dowson and Nick Carpenter, directors at high performance engineering specialists Delta Motorsport.

They are Alex Goldsmith, CEO of workplace health and well-being company Medigold Health Limited - based in Northampton - and Simon Dowson and Nick Carpenter, the two directors of engineering specialists Delta Motorsport.

The list is compiled each year by financial and business advisers Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Alex Goldsmith said: “Being selected is a great honour. Medigold Health is in the middle of an exciting period of sustained growth, partly as a result of our ambition and partly because of the heightened national focus on health and wellbeing in the workplace today.

“Whilst it is my face shown in the pictures, it is the hard work, intelligence and dedication of all those who work at Medigold Health that put it there. I hope that our vibrancy in this relevant and growing area of the economy will continue as more and more organisations realise that the health of their employees should be their number one priority to achieve sustained success.”

Simon Dowson of Delta Motorsport added: “It’s nice to achieve recognition for our innovative work at the cutting edge of automotive electrification from a firm as well thought of as Grant Thornton. It’s very helpful to listen to, share experiences and learn from other like-minded business people who are, or have already been through, similar growth phases to Delta Motorsport.”

Mike Hughes, director at Grant Thornton’s Northampton office, concluded: “We know that doing well by doing good makes business sense and believe that leaders embracing this ethos deserve to be championed for their efforts in developing a more purposeful and innovative business environment.

Alex, Simon and Nick each have an inspiring story to tell about how their vision and innovative approach has helped drive their company’s growth and success. By sharing their experiences and encouraging greater collaboration, we hope to inspire other leaders and the next generation to help shape a vibrant economy at all levels.”