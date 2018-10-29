Three men steal booze and cash in Northampton supermarket robbery

Masked robbers, one of whom was wearing gardening gloves, threatened staff, stole cigarettes, alcohol and cash at a Co-op store in Northampton.

The robbery happened in Wootton Hope Drive at about 11.30pm on Saturday, October 27, when three men forced their way into the shop, threatened staff and stole cigarettes, alcohol and cash.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "All three suspects were white. One of them was wearing a burgundy hooded top, a black face covering, blue jogging bottoms with a white stripe down the side, black shoes and black and yellow gloves.

"The second suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, dark-coloured jogging bottoms with a red zip and logo, gardening gloves and a black face scarf.

"The third suspect was wearing a grey hooded top with a black puffer jacket over the top, black trousers, black gloves and black shoes with a white sole."

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about those involved, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.