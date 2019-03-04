Three men kicked and stamped on two girls after argument in Northampton

Three men in a van assaulted two girls and dragged them into the road after an argument broke out in Northampton.

The argument involved a large group of girls in Manorfield Road, Billing, and teenagers in a nearby property, which backs onto that road.

It continued in the rear garden before three men arrived in a white box van came into the rear garden and dragged two girls out into Manorfield Road, close to the junction with Manorfield Close, where they were stamped on and kicked and had their personal property damaged.

The incident took place between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, February 20, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "One of the three men is described as white, of a slightly stocky build with ginger hair and ginger facial hair."

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.