Three men charged with 28 offences of stealing parts from cars, will appear at Northampton Crown Court

Three men, one of whom is from Northampton, have been charged with conspiracy to steal offences have been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Ramunas Radzevicius, 25, of no fixed address, Vitalijus Belovas, 40, also of no fixed address, and Vitalijus Bakutis, 38, of Scholars Court, Northampton, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 1, all charged with conspiracy to steal from a motor vehicle.

Radsevicius and Belovas were charged with 22 counts and Bakutis was charged with six counts, for offences committed between April 28 and May 5, 2018.

Belovas and Bakutis have also been charged with possession of fraudulent identification documents, including a passport.

The men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, November 16.