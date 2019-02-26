Three men charged after police find stolen car in Corby

Three men have been charged with taking a vehicle without consent after being arrested in Corby.

Mitchell Morrissey, 18, of Hornbeam Lane, Uppingham, Jordan Neil, 20, of Rosewood Close, North Luffenham, and Callum Cooter, 21, of Kings Road, Oakham, were arrested last Tuesday (February 19), after a vehicle reported as stolen from Corby was located and stopped by officers.

Morrissey was also charged with possession of a class A drug and Neil with possession of a class B drug.

They are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 25.