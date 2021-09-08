Three-hour closure on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough over concerns for individual's welfare
Road shut from 4.30am following calls from public
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:26 am
Police have confirmed the A45 was shut for more than three hours between Northampton and Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (September 8) over concerns for the welfare of a person near the carriageway.
Officers were alerted to reports from the public of a person between Earls Barton and the Wilby Way roundabout at 4.20am. The road was closed in both directions.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident was resolved at around 7.30am and the road reopened after the individual had been safeguarded.