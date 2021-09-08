Three-hour closure on A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough over concerns for individual's welfare

Road shut from 4.30am following calls from public

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:26 am
Police kept the a45 closed for around three hours on Wednesday morning

Police have confirmed the A45 was shut for more than three hours between Northampton and Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (September 8) over concerns for the welfare of a person near the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers were alerted to reports from the public of a person between Earls Barton and the Wilby Way roundabout at 4.20am. The road was closed in both directions.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident was resolved at around 7.30am and the road reopened after the individual had been safeguarded.