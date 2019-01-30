Three days of weather warnings for ice, freezing fog and snow set to kick in across Northamptonshire this evening

FOUR weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office with temperatures set to dip to minus 4C tonight (Wednesday).

Forecasters are predicting freezing fog, ice and snow will hit the county from tonight up until Friday night.

It is expected to be the coldest night of winter so far with temperatures set to plummet to minus 4C by 6am tomorrow (Thursday) in Northamptonshire.

The four weather warnings, issued by the Met Office, are as follows:

Yellow warning of ice

10pm Wednesday January 30 - 11am Thursday January 31

It is expected to be the coldest night of winter so far this evening

Areas of freezing fog will form across England on Wednesday night and be slow to clear on Thursday morning

- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

- There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

- Probably some ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Yellow warning of snow

1pm Thursday January 31 - 9pm Friday February 1

Snow and ice may bring disruption to parts of England and Wales from Thursday afternoon through to late Friday

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice

