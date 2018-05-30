Three arrested over murder of Rothwell teenager

Police have arrested three people over the murder of Rothwell teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes.

Louis, 17, died after being stabbed in the chest in Northampton on Friday evening (May 25).

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from Northampton and a 37 year-old man from London were arrested last night and are currently in police custody.

A team of more than 40 detectives, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) major crime team, continue to work round the clock on the inquiry.

Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on the night of the attack or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.