Three arrested after thefts from BMWs in Northamptonshire

Three men have been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from BMWs across Northamptonshire.

Following a planned police operation in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 3), a 25-year-old, a 38-year-old and a 39-year-old were all arrested on suspicion of theft after a number of BMWs were broken into and had parts and equipment stolen from within.

All three men are currently in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector James Larkin, said: “I am pleased that the operation we executed overnight was successful and we have managed to bring three men in.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are taking this crime series very seriously and have been working hard to catch those responsible in order to bring them to justice.

“If anyone has any information about this series of thefts, I would really encourage them to call us on 101, quoting incident number 18000199638, or alternatively, if they want to remain anonymous they can Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”