Three arrested after drugs, cash and ammunition found at Wellingborough address

Police have seized items including Class A drugs, cash, ammunition and what is believed to be a homemade shotgun during a warrant at a property in Wellingborough.

Officers working as part of Op Viper, the force’s crackdown on organised crime, attended the address in Nightingale Lane yesterday (Wednesday) and made the discovery.

Two men aged 21 were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and drug offences and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A third man aged 18 has today (Thursday) been arrested by officers for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and possession with intent to supply and remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who would like to report concerns about gangs, can call police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.