Three arrested after Burton Latimer assault

An altercation over fireworks in Burton Latimer left two people needing hospital treatment.

The incident took place at 6.40pm on Saturday, November 3, in Churchill Way.

The altercation saw a bottle smashed over someone’s head and left three people with injuries, two of which were taken to hospital.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of assault.

A 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl have since been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy has been released on bail.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.