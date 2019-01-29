Three air ambulances called to serious crash near Wollaston

Three air ambulances were sent out after a serious crash between two cars near Wollaston.

Four people have been taken to hospital as a result of the collision this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1pm to Hardwater Road near Wollaston.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision involving two cars and there were four patients.

"We sent three air ambulances, four crewed ambulances and three paramedics in ambulance cars.

"Two patients were taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham by air ambulances, one patient was taken by road ambulance to Queens Medical Centre, and one patient was taken by air ambulance to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital."