Thrapston pupils inspired by Olympic medallist’s visit

Pupils at a school in Thrapston got their hands on an Olympic medal yesterday (Thursday).

Gymnast Beth Tweddle, who won a bronze in the uneven bars at London 2012, visited Thrapston Primary School in Market Road for their sports day.

She gave out certificates, showed off her Olympic medal and gave an inspirational speech to children.

Lisa Bower, Year 6 teacher and PE leader at the school, said: “The children absolutely loved it, they said it was the best day ever.

“It’s given them a lot to think about for their future.”

Beth also spoke to children about their ambitions, including some of the school’s aspiring gymnasts.

Miss Bower said: “All we ever want as teachers is to give them something to be inspired about.

“Beth really got stuck in and I think the parents couldn’t believe she was here.”

Beth Tweddle retired from gymnastics in 2013 having been made an MBE in 2010.

She was the first female gymnast from Great Britain to win a medal at the European Championships, World Championships, and Olympic Games.

As well as her Olympic medal she won three World Championships golds, six European Championships golds and one Commonwealth Games gold.