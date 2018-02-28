Thrapston panto delights packed audiences

A team of young people and their volunteer adults are celebrating after their successful pantomime production of “Aladdin” played to packed audiences.

The Thrapston Dreamers group of nearly 50 people took to the stage of the town’s Plaza Centre to perform their take on the pantomime classic earlier this month.

“The shows were another great example of so many individuals and groups in our town pulling together to come up with a community event that we feel was very well received,” said show producer Lindsay Latimer. “Our thanks go to all of our performers, backstage crews and volunteers; to the businesses and groups that supported us; to the parents of our members for their help and encouragement; and to our audiences for their enthusiastic support and for joining in the panto fun so willingly.”

The success of “Aladdin” follows welcome news that the group has been awarded a £1,000 grant from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, which invited shoppers in local stores to vote for deserving good causes to receive funding from the sale of plastic bags.

“We make no charge for children to take part in Dreamers. Financing our shows is dependent on fundraising activities, support from local businesses and from grants, such as one from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, so we are very grateful for its help,” said Lindsay. “I know how much the Dreamers will appreciate the funding from this scheme and the additional equipment for our productions that it will buy.”

Bags of Help is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork, and sees grants raised from the sale of carrier bags awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

The Dreamers team would also like to thank the organisers of Thrapston Farmers’ Market, who have kindly agreed that the stall rent from this month’s market - on the morning of Saturday, March 3 - will be donated to the group.

Preparations are already underway for the Dreamers’ next performance of “Space Wars”, which will be staged in July. Registration for existing and new members is now open until Saturday, March 10; please use the “Contact Us” at the Dreamers’ website at www.thrapstondreamers.com for more information or email thrapstondreamers@yahoo.com.