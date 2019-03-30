Thrapston fundraisers donate almost £3,000 to KGH

A group of people who began fundraising for KGH after reading about a Thrapston footballer with leukaemia have handed over almost £3,000.

Tracey Gray, her partner David Timlin and their close friend Clare Washington lead the fundraising group ‘Thrapston Friends’ and heard about local football legend Keith Morson, who was diagnosed with the disease last year.

The group, who raise funds for local charities through parties, raffles and donations, have now donated a cheque for £2,915 to KGH’s Centenary Wing where Keith was treated.

Tracey, who visited the hospital with Keith to present the cheque, said: “When we saw Keith’s story on social media, we knew that we wanted to help.”

Keith said: “I was honoured and humbled that Tracey and David had thought of fundraising for me. Saying thank you doesn’t seem enough.

“I had my chemotherapy treatment in the Centenary Wing at KGH and I knew that this is where I wanted to any funds to be donated to.”

Keith’s wife, Sam, said: “We wanted to thank every member of staff at KGH.

“From the health care assistants to the consultants, they were amazing.

“They not only helped Keith, but also supported me during this period too. We knew we wanted anything raised to go KGH.”

The hospital thanked the Thrapston Friends for their fundraising and Keith and his wife for suggesting the Centenary Wing at KGH to receive the kind donation.