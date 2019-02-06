Thrapston community centre re-opens after first phase of £53,000 makeover

The first phase of a £53,000 refurbishment of a community centre in Thrapston has been completed.

Thrapston Plaza in Cosy Nook now boasts a new screen, projector, DVD player, sound system and microphones as well as new double glazed window units in the main hall, a hearing loop, new curtains for the stage and motorised blackout blinds.

Thrapston Plaza's new look main hall

Thrapston Town Council received £48,225 from WREN and £3,756 from East Northamptonshire Council for the renovations; the town council matched ENC's contribution.

The Mayor of Thrapston, Cllr Craig Wheeler, said: "Thrapston Plaza is used as a focal point for the community of Thrapston and beyond.

"It was starting to look a bit tired and out of date, but with thanks to funding from WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund and East Northamptonshire Council we have now been able to upgrade the facilities to make the venue modern, fresh and eco-friendly."

The refurbishment started just before Christmas and the plaza was closed throughout January.

Phase 2 of the refurbishment works will continue into the Spring with little disruption to its users. These works will include the refurbishment of the disabled toilet, the installation of double glazed window units to the remaining windows and some other minor works.

It is expected that the overall refurbishment will be completed by May 2019.

WREN’s funding has come from landfill communities funds generated by FCC Environment Ltd and provided for the installation of a new eco-friendly air conditioning system in the main hall, foyer and committee room, together with a complete overhaul of the committee room, a new wooden floor in the main hall, carpeting on the landing, stairs and in the foyer and new upstairs toilet facilities.